DPS advises Texans to avoid Spring Break travel to Mexico

Texas DPS is urging Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico for Spring Break, and even beyond, due to ongoing violence.

On Thursday, the US government issued travel advisories for parts of Mexico after the FBI announced four U.S. citizens were kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros.

Two of the Americans were killed, and the other two found alive after the violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video.

"Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now," said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a release. "We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time."