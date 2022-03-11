Texas DPS increasing patrols for Spring Break 2022

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says it will be increasing patrols on Texas roads as part of its Spring Break enforcement campaign.

From March 12 through March 20, DPS says its Texas Highway Patrol will be out looking for people who are violating traffic laws as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). The Operation will include St. Patrick’s Day.

According to DPS, during its 2021 spring break enforcement effort, troopers issued more than 73,700 citations and warnings, including:

7,236 speeding citations

919 citations for seat belt or child safety seat violations

500 Move Over, Slow Down citations and warnings

Troopers also made 512 felony arrests, 417 DWI arrests and 235 fugitive arrests.

To have a safe spring break holiday, DPS offers the following tips:

Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, have a designated driver or take alternate transportation.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.

If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the lanes of traffic. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

When using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures, visit Drive Texas

