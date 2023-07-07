Texas DPS releases numbers on Operation Lone Star's impact at the border

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released numbers on Operation Lone Star's impact at the border. The operation is Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial border plan.

"And they have seized enough fentanyl to kill every man and women, child in the entire United States of America," says Governor Greg Abbott.

As of June 2023, Texas law enforcement recovered more than 420 million lethal doses of fentanyl since the start of the mission.

"We believe that in this case Texas Governor Abbott is pushing a political agenda by enforcing immigration laws in our southern border," says Fernando Garcia, the CEO of Border Network for Human Rights in El Paso.

The numbers continue to increase. There have been 386,000 undocumented migrant apprehensions, 30,000 or more criminal arrests, and 28,000 felony charges reported.

"I think what he's doing is illegal on the border, he's spending more than 5 billion already in operations. That's our taxpayer money. That is not a mandate, and I think he needs to stop it," says Fernando Garcia, the CEO of Border Network for Human Rights in El Paso.

Ten thousand migrants have been bused to the nation’s capital from across the country since April 2022.

"We believe that all contributors of taxes deserve the same rights we need to have a permit to drive to access the hospitals to supermarkets the schools, and we believe it’s a right for everyone," says Lupita Sanchez.

In March, hundreds traveled to the state's capitol to ask the Governor to end Operation Lone Star.