Texas DPS trooper arrested for DWI in New Braunfels
article
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A Texas DPS trooper was suspended after being arrested for DWI.
The backstory:
According to Texas DPS, on August 30, trooper Fernando Daniel Gomez, 36, was arrested by New Braunfels police for driving while intoxicated (DWI)/ open container.
This incident happened while he was off-duty.
He was booked into the Comal County Jail.
Dig deeper:
The DPS' Office of Inspector General (OIG) conducted an internal investigation.
Gomez remains suspended with pay.
Texas DPS said Gomez started with the department in 2015 and is stationed in San Antonio. He is assigned to The Alamo.
The Source: Information from the Texas Department of Public Safety