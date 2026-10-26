Texas DPS trooper arrested for DWI in New Braunfels

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The Brief A Texas DPS trooper was arrested for DWI The incident happened while he was off-duty in New Braunfels on August 30 He was suspended with pay



A Texas DPS trooper was suspended after being arrested for DWI.

The backstory:

According to Texas DPS, on August 30, trooper Fernando Daniel Gomez, 36, was arrested by New Braunfels police for driving while intoxicated (DWI)/ open container.

This incident happened while he was off-duty.

He was booked into the Comal County Jail.

Dig deeper:

The DPS' Office of Inspector General (OIG) conducted an internal investigation.

Gomez remains suspended with pay.

Texas DPS said Gomez started with the department in 2015 and is stationed in San Antonio. He is assigned to The Alamo.