Texas education board exploring 3-year college degree programs

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott directed state higher-education officials to develop a framework for three-year bachelor’s degrees. The working group will weigh eligible fields, academic standards, employer demand and accreditation requirements. Recommendations are due to Abbott by Dec. 31 and could be sent to lawmakers for action.



Gov. Greg Abbott is directing the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to form a working group to develop a statewide framework for three-year bachelor's degrees.

What they're saying:

"Every semester adds tuition, fees, housing, food, transportation, and other living expenses and delays students’ ability to begin their careers," Abbott said. "Texas students deserve the option to receive a degree in a high-demand, high-wage field in less time. I direct the Coordinating Board to develop a statewide framework for three-year bachelor’s degree pathways."

THECB to make recommendations on 3-year college degrees

What we know:

The working group is expected to consider a variety of factors and provide recommendations. Those factors include:

Academic standards and requirements for three-year bachelor’s degree programs;

Degree programs and high-demand occupations for which accelerated degrees may be most appropriate;

Student demand and employer workforce needs;

Accreditation and institutional approval requirements;

Statutory, regulatory, or administrative changes that may be necessary for implementation.

The group will work with colleges and universities, businesses, accrediting organizations and faculties to develop the recommendations. Abbott said those recommendations would be sent to the state legislature to codify a three-year program.

"Three-year bachelor’s programs could help motivated students enter high-demand fields a year earlier," said Texas Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser. "This will lower the cost of education and help satisfy workforce demands in the Texas economy."

The group's recommendations and framework will be submitted to Abbott by Dec. 31, 2026.