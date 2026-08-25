Texas fall foliage 2026: Why the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a 'spotty' season

The Brief The Farmers’ Almanac has released its outlook for the fall foliage this year. The best colors are expected across the eastern U.S., especially in the Appalachian Mountains. Texas is among the spots where poor autumn colors are expected.



People in Texas who are fans of fall colors may be disappointed this year.

What we know:

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its outlook for fall foliage across the country this year, and the news isn’t good for Texas. The Lone Star State is one of a few areas of the U.S. where colors are expected to be "Poor/Spotty." The others are northern Minnesota and the northwestern U.S.

"In southern climates, fall color is often more variable to begin with," authors of the outlook wrote on FarmersAlamanc.com.

The Farmers' Almanac fall foliage outlook for 2026. (Farmers' Almanac / FOX Local)

What factors play a role in fall foliage in Texas?

According to the outlook, there are several reasons why the colors are expected to be so bad in Texas this year:

Heat stress during the growing season.

Dryness and drought concerns.

Leaves more likely to brown, fade or fall quickly.

Less ideal setup for prolonged cool-down that helps produce strong autumn colors.

What they're saying:

"That does not rule out some localized color, especially in river valleys or better-watered spots, but the broader regional outlook is not especially strong," authors wrote.

Fall foliage at Lost Maples State Natural Area in Vanderpool, Texas. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department / FOX Local)

Where will fall foliage be the best this year?

Dig deeper:

The best colors this autumn will be found across the eastern U.S., especially in the Appalachian Mountains. That is where the outlook rates the foliage as "Great," if early fall unfolds as expected.

How can I track fall foliage?

Timeline:

Explore Fall has a map that allows you to track foliage conditions across the country.

It shows peak timing for leaves in Texas, beginning in the northern Panhandle in late October and lasting until late November in Central Texas.

Hiking through fall colors in McKittrick Canyon in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas. (National Park Service / FOX Local)

Fall forecast for Texas

Big picture view:

When it comes to fall weather, Texas is expected to be warmer than average and have just about average or slightly above average precipitation.

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