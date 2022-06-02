Texas escapee Gonzalo Lopez suspected of 5 murders in Leon County: DPS

Gonzalo Lopez, one of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, escaped Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) custody while being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical appointment.

According to TDCJ, Lopez stabbed a corrections officer before the bus crashed and he was able to run away. Since his escape, a manhunt has been underway and a reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to Lopez's capture.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

The 46-year-old is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

More than two weeks after his escape, the Texas Department of Public Safety now says Texas Rangers are assisting the Leon County Sheriff's Office with five murders, which Lopez is suspected of being responsible for.

TDCJ says Lopez may be driving a stolen white Chevrolet truck with license number DPV4520, pictured below.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ White truck escapee Gonzalo Lopez is likely to be driving (Texas DPS)

Texas DPS Troopers and the department's partners are increasing patrols in the area.

The U.S. Marshals service has recently released photos of Lopez's tattoos in hopes it will help him be located.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (TDCJ)

Authorities are warning the public that Lopez is considered armed and extremely dangerous, and if you see him, do not try to apprehend him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest USMS District Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips.