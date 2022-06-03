Escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez killed 4 Tomball ISD students, district says

Tomball ISD says that the four kids reportedly killed by escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez were students in the district.

The kids and their grandfather were found dead at a home in Leon County after officers received a call from a concerned family member saying they had not heard from an elder relative.

It's believed Lopez, 46, was behind the deaths and took off in a stolen white Chevrolet Silverado.

Lopez was later shot during a brief gunfight with officers in Jourdanton, which is just south of San Antonio in Atascosa County. He has reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Tomball ISD says it has arranged for grief counseling for any student who needs it. Students can contact their campus principal if they are in need of support.

READ THE FULL LETTER FROM TOMBALL ISD BELOW:

Tomball ISD Family,

It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I share the devastating news of a tragedy that has affected our Tomball community.

The lives of four Tomball ISD students and their grandfather were taken from us on Thursday by the escaped Texas fugitive near Centerville.

The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking, but to lose four in such a tragic way is excruciating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these beloved students and grandfather.

We ask that you extend your prayers and support to these families who need us the most at this time. We share a special bond in Tomball and understand this will personally affect many students and families in our small community.

For any student, in light of this tragedy, that may need grief counseling, Tomball ISD has arranged for that service to be available. Please contact your campus principal if you are in need of support.

Advertisement

Thank you in advance for your support at this time.