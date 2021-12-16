Texas father arrested for kidnapping his youngest son, deputies say

article

A Texas father was arrested for kidnapping his son after having a struggle with the mother.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Silvermine Road around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 for reports of a kidnapping in progress. When deputies arrived, they learned that the biological father, Reggie Lee Scott Jr. from West Orange, had taken his youngest son from the home after a struggle with the mother.

Scott is separated from the baby's mother, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies worked with multiple law enforcement agencies to get in contact with Reggie Lee Scott Jr. After deputies were able to reach Scott, they reportedly convinced him to bring the child back.

The child was returned unharmed and Reggie Lee Scott Jr. was taken into custody for outstanding warrants at the Caldwell County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter