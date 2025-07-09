Robert Earl Keen announces plans for benefit concert for Texas flood victims

article

Texas musician Robert Earl Keen announced that he would be putting together a benefit concert to support the Texas Hill Country and those impacted by devastating flooding over the July 4th weekend.

Keen, who lives in Kerrville, was scheduled to play the city's Fourth on the River event before catastrophic flash flooding caused devastation across Kerr County.

The flooding has resulted in the deaths of at least 118 people.

In Hunt, Texas, Camp Mystic, a girls' Christian camp said 27 campers and counselors were among the victims.

What they're saying:

"This has resulted in devastation across the area, and there are still many missing from the event, including campers from Camp Mystic, which holds a special place in mine and my family’s hearts, as both of my daughters attended summer camp there," Keen said on Instagram.

In the days following the event, Keen donated 100% of merchandise sales from his shows to help flood recovery efforts.

"We're showing up for Texas in the best way we know how— with music, heart, and a whole lot of love," Keen said ahead of his Fort Collins, Colorado show

Beyond just live shows, Keen's merchandise has been added to The Shop by The Arcadia Live in Kerrville where 100% of sales through July 19 will go to flood relief.

Arcadia Live is located in downtown Kerrville. The historic theater is behind the city's 4th on the River celebration.

What's next:

Details about the show have not been announced.