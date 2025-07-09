Texas flooding: 1 person still missing in Williamson County

The Brief Williamson County officials gave a flooding update on Wednesday As of July 9, in WilCo, three people are dead, and one person is still missing The county has also set up a cleanup assistance hotline at 512-201-4814



Williamson County officials say they are now down to one missing person from the weekend floods.

County Judge Steven Snell and EMA Director Bruce Clements said the search is going on in Leander.

As of Wednesday, July 9, Williamson County has confirmed a total of three deaths.

There were 54 structures that were destroyed or severely damaged by floodwaters. The focus is now on documenting residential damage. Debris removal sites and dumpsters are being set up around Liberty Hill.

The county has set up a cleanup assistance hotline at 512-201-4814.

Clements urged those coming to help with the clean-up to work with recognized organizations.

"If you want to volunteer, please don't freelance and go out on your own. It can be dangerous out there, so please be part of an organized effort that's already underway. There are trusted folks who are there to organize and give you safety gear, people like the Austin Disaster Relief Network at avrn.org, and there are others as well. But find an organized effort and don't go out on your own, because that can really be rather dangerous," said Clements.

More than 100 cats and dogs were evacuated from shelters in Georgetown and Lampasas.

Judge Snell said there were 63 911 calls for help during the flood emergency, and he noted one big operation took place in Liberty Hill.

"We have a group home, a residential home called Hope House. And it has 13 minors who have profound disabilities. And the army came in and was able to evacuate 13. Minors and then three adult workers saved 16 lives and I want to highlight just the danger of that mission and the fact that those lives were saved due to the quick and swift action of Williamson County EMS and the United States Army," said Judge Snell.

Williamson County Commissioners plan to authorize a financial assistance program on Friday. At that time, Judge Snell said the county would also extend its local disaster declaration.