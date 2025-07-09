Texas flooding: 8-year-old Austin girl among victims from Camp Mystic

article

The Brief Eight-year-old Linnie McCown, a student at Austin's Casis Elementary, has been confirmed as one of the campers killed in the Central Texas flooding at Camp Mystic. Her family released a statement expressing "unimaginable grief" and requesting privacy, while Camp Mystic officials confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the floods. Search efforts continue for five campers and one counselor still missing from Camp Mystic.



An 8-year-old from Austin was one of the campers at Camp Mystic who was killed in the flooding over the weekend.

Linnie McCown was a student at Casis Elementary in Austin ISD.

What you can do:

Linnie's family released a statement about their daughter.

"Our family is experiencing unimaginable grief, and we are asking for privacy and compassion as we mourn the loss of our beloved Linnie. While we are profoundly grateful for the support from neighbors, first responders, and volunteers, we ask the media and the public to kindly honor our request for privacy during this deeply painful time.



Linnie was a shining light who filled our lives with indescribable joy. As we face this sorrow, your empathy, prayers, and understanding mean more than words can say and we will not comment further."

Camp Mystic

Officials with Camp Mystic have confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding.

Five campers and one camp counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

How you can help

Snap this QR code to jump to the donation page

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .