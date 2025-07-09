Texas flooding: 8-year-old Austin girl among victims from Camp Mystic
AUSTIN, Texas - An 8-year-old from Austin was one of the campers at Camp Mystic who was killed in the flooding over the weekend.
Linnie McCown was a student at Casis Elementary in Austin ISD.
What you can do:
Linnie's family released a statement about their daughter.
"Our family is experiencing unimaginable grief, and we are asking for privacy and compassion as we mourn the loss of our beloved Linnie. While we are profoundly grateful for the support from neighbors, first responders, and volunteers, we ask the media and the public to kindly honor our request for privacy during this deeply painful time.
Linnie was a shining light who filled our lives with indescribable joy. As we face this sorrow, your empathy, prayers, and understanding mean more than words can say and we will not comment further."
Camp Mystic
Officials with Camp Mystic have confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding.
Five campers and one camp counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.
How you can help
You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.
LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the McCown family.