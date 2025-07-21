Texas flooding: Comfort Bears in Catastrophe helping families

The Brief Comfort Bears in Catastrophe helping families affected by July 4th flooding in Texas Non-profit offers comfort for children and mental health resources for free



A non-profit is hoping to share comfort as families are recovering after the deadly Fourth of July floods.

The backstory:

Comfort Bears in Catastrophe offers comfort for children and mental health resources for free.

Mimi Hymel started the non-profit in 2020 as an undergrad student.

Hymel is a child survivor of Hurricane Katrina, and she says she's witnessed first-hand the importance of comfort in the aftermath of a disaster.

The non-profit provides teddy bears and 24/7 free counseling to children impacted by disasters.

What they're saying:

Since hearing the tragic news of the deadly Fourth of July flash floods, Comfort Bears in Catastrophe was able to donate 1500 stuffed animals to families in Kerrville.

"Having that stuffed animal and that support really does go a long way for these kids, especially, you know, if their parents are helping out, they might be focused on more of the essential stuff. You know, where are we going to stay? That kind of a thing. So disaster relief truly should look different for kids because they experience it a little differently, too," says Hymel.

What you can do:

The donation drive will go till the end of the month.

Comfort Bears in Catastrophe is looking for volunteers to help distribute teddy bears and write words of encouragement for each bear.

You can get more details here.