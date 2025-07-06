Texas flooding: Hunt girls camp owner killed in flooding

The Brief Jane Ragsdale, longtime director and co-owner of Heart O' the Hills Camp in Hunt, Texas, died in the devastating Central Texas flooding. The camp was between sessions with no campers present but sustained significant flood damage. Ragsdale is being remembered for her profound influence on countless lives through her dedication to the camp.



A Central Texas camp owner is among the growing number of people who died in devastating flooding over the weekend.

Jane Ragsdale

Jane Ragsdale (Source: The Texas Lyceum)

What we know:

Jane Ragsdale, the director longtime co-owner of Heart O' the Hills Camp, in Hunt, Texas died in the flooding.

The camp's website describes Ragsdale as "the heart and soul of Heart O’ the Hills."

The camp was between sessions at the time of the flooding, so there were no campers in the camp at the time.

The session was scheduled to start on Sunday. The camp is now closed.

According to the camp's website, Ragsdale was once a camper, before becoming the owner of the camp in 1976. She became the camp's director in 1988.

Ragsdale was an alumnus of the Texas Lyceum.

What they're saying:

"We are mourning the loss of a woman who influenced countless lives and was the definition of strong and powerful," said the camp in a statement.

"Her sudden loss in the recent Texas flooding is deeply felt across the Lyceum family and the many lives she touched with her warmth, wisdom, and generosity of spirit," said the Texas Lyceum in a statement.

Texas Deadly Flooding

The backstory:

At least 78 people across the state have died in connection to the devastating flooding across Texas, which started early in the morning on July 4.

Several other people are still missing, including 10 young girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic in Hunt.

Officials would not put a number on the people believed to be missing, saying that several people were visiting the area for the Fourth of July.

