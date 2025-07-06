LIVE UPDATES: Texas Flooding: At least 59 dead in Kerr Co. flooding as rescue efforts continue

The Brief At least 59 people are dead in Central Texas after devastating flash floods swept through the area Friday. Rescue operations continued on Sunday. 27 girls from a Christian camp along the Guadalupe River are still missing. Officials have not said how many others they believe are still missing.



At least 59 people are dead in Central Texas after catastrophic flash floods swept away cars and homes in Kerr County.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Sunday that 38 adults and 21 children have been recovered. Twenty-two people remain unidentified.

Among those still missing were 11 girls and 1 counselor from a Christian summer camp located along the Guadalupe River.

Live updates

10:38 a.m.

Full news conference:

10:24 a.m.

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring: "Our goal is to rescue those in peril and find those who are lost."

10:22 a.m.

City Manager Dalton Rice is asking the public to stop flying drones in the area.

"What we're starting to see is we're starting to see personal drones that are flying. With these personal drones that are flying, that is a danger to aircraft, which then risks further operations."

10:11 a.m.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Sunday that 38 adults and 21 children have been recovered.

9:53 a.m.

The Kerrville Police Department on Sunday morning said rescue teams worked overnight and teams were in western Kerr County Sunday morning continuing a ground search.

Officials said police were continuing to search inside Kerrville city limits as well.

Police said they received many offers for volunteers, but they were not need at this time and encouraged anyone wanting to volunteer to contact the Salvation Army Kerrville at 830-465-4797 or tcr.communityos.org "if and when" they need volunteers.

A missing persons email has been set up at kerrvillemissing@dps.texas.gov. Those with missing family members should give a name, description and photos is possible to aid in identification.

Search efforts continue Sunday

Authorities have not said how many others are thought to be missing as search efforts continued into Sunday.

The county offered two ways to report a missing person on Saturday. One is by calling 830-258-1111. The other is via email at floodrecovery@co.kerr.tx.us. Information given by both methods will be forwarded to relief and incident managers.

A view inside of a cabin at Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were on Saturday searching for more than 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US Expand

Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday said rescuers would work around the clock in the area.

What they're saying:

"My instruction to every state agency involved in this is to assume everybody who is missing is alive, and there's a need for speed," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "Not just every hour. Every minute counts. Which is why those people in the air, people in the water, people on the ground right now, because they're looking to save every last life. And we will not give up that effort to what was the other side as well."

Related article

According to officials, more than 850 people have been rescued with crews from around the state and the Coast Guard aiding the rescue efforts.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Saturday said Coast Guard helicopters and planes with thermal imaging were assisting to continue search efforts even in darkness.

"Some of the assets that other agencies may offer don't have that kind of equipment," Noem said. "But the Coast Guard does have it. And so that will be deployed so that the search and rescue efforts don't stop, even when it does get dark at night."

Sunday is a day of prayer

Abbott called for a "Day of Prayer" Sunday.

"Texans are known for their faith, strength, and resilience," said Governor Abbott. "Even as floodwaters raged, neighbors rushed in to rescue, comfort, and bring hope. In times of loss, we turn to God for comfort, healing, and strength. I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines."

During his Angelus on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV spoke in English to express condolences to the families impacted in Texas.

"I would like to express sincere condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones, in particular their daughters, who were at the summer camp, in the disaster caused by flooding of the Guadalupe river in Texas in the United States," he said. "We pray for them."

What's next:

Officials are expected to provide updates on rescue efforts throughout the day Sunday.

Kerr County flooding

The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes in the early morning hours on Friday.

The swift rise washed away homes and vehicles.

More than 800 people have been rescued from the floodwaters.

Kerrville was under a flood watch Sunday until 7 p.m.

Austin area flooding

At least four people were killed in flooding in the Austin area Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, four people were reported dead in Travis County, and two deaths were reported in Burnet County. Others are still missing. That includes a teenager and a fire official who were swept away.

Flash flood watches are in effect for most of the Austin-area on Sunday, while crews work to try to find those who went missing in this weekend's flooding.

Related article

In the last 48 hours, some parts of Central Texas have seen 15 inches of rain.

Off and on rain in the area on Sunday will make things difficult as crews attempt to work.

Williamson and Travis County are under a level one risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center's 1 to 5 scale.

We do not expect to see as much rain as we saw on Friday or Saturday.

Most areas will see about an inch or two of rain, but some pockets could see heavier totals.

Some isolated areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with a slight possibility of up to 10 inches.