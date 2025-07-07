Texas flooding: H-E-B passes out supplies in Leander to impacted residents

The Brief H-E-B on site in Leander handing out supplies, recovery kits Supplies available at Round Mountain Baptist Church UFCU is also on site to offer help with financial questions



H-E-B is out in Leander handing out disaster relief supplies and recovery kits to impacted residents following the devastating floods in Central Texas.

The Texas grocery store chain has partnered with the Round Mountain Baptist Church to help with recovery efforts in the area.

What we know:

Volunteers from the Texas grocery store chain will be on site at the church, located at 14500 Round Mountain Road in Leander, starting Monday, July 7 until further notice.

H-E-B volunteers will be handing out water, snacks and recovery cleaning kits.

The church will also be handing out donations of:

Diapers and wipes

Baby food, formula and clothes

Towels and household items

Blankets, bedding and pillows

In addition, UFCU is on site with an ATM and offering help with financial questions as well as passing out water.

The church says no sign up is needed to receive assistance and all are welcome. Support will also be provided 24/7 for as long as needed.

The latest on the floods

What we know:

As of 10:20 a.m. July 7, more than 80 people have died as a result of the flooding in Central Texas. Most of those deaths happened in Kerr County, where at least 68 people have died, including 28 children.

At least 10 girls from Camp Mystic are still missing.

Over the holiday weekend, officials say crews have been able to rescue more than 850 people.

In Travis County, there were at least five deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Burnet County has at least three deaths confirmed.

Williamson County reports two deaths and Kendall and Tom Green counties each have at least one death confirmed.