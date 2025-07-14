Texas flooding: List of resources for victims affected by Central Texas floods

The Brief The federal government has extended assistance for more Central Texas counties President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration now incorporates Burnet, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, and Tom Green Counties A full list of resources can be found below



Governor Greg Abbott announced the federal government had moved forward with his request to extend federal assistance.

Five additional counties were added to the President’s disaster declaration at the request of Governor Abbott.

Related article

Abbott speaks on flooding damage

What they're saying:

"We are pushing forward to help those whose homes and businesses have been impacted through the FEMA Individual Assistance Program," said Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration now incorporates Burnet, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, and Tom Green Counties.

"One thing that is speeding that recovery was the immediate granting of the major master declaration that was granted by President Trump," said Governor Abbott.

Governor Abbott said these areas exceed the criteria for FEMA’s program, which covers assistance for emergency work and repairing damaged facilities. Other counties that have qualified include Williamson, Travis, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Menard, and San Saba.

"It immediately opened not only access to more funding, but also access to more resources to be able to more quickly and more effectively respond to this storm," said Governor Abbott.

"Please, if you have not submitted into the ISTAT program yet and your home or business was impacted, you send that information to us," said Kidd.

Resources for impacted Central Texans

Related article

FEMA

For anyone seeking federal assistance from the flooding, the Texas Department of Emergency Management is directing people to use the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

Texans who sustain damage to homes and businesses as a result of severe storms and flooding are encouraged to report their damages using iSTAT.

Reporting damage information through the online survey helps officials connect impacted Texans with resources and services.

Additionally, once those damages are reported to the state, officials can determine whether they meet the federally-set thresholds for federal disaster assistance.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is providing numerous support services for people who the natural disaster has impacted.

The Flood Resource Center offers several services, such as hot showers, meals, health screenings, and charging stations.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by recent flooding, the American Red Cross is providing support services. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to request emergency assistance.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA)

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for several Central Texas counties.

Workers and self-employed people in Burnet, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties who have been unable to work due to damage from devastating flooding may be eligible for DUA benefits.

Related article

If you were affected by flooding and are in the five designated counties, you can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by September 4, 2025.

Applicants should also specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by Hill Country flooding.

Burnet County's MARC

Burnet County established the multi-agency resource center (MARC).

"Here we have the ARC, the American Red Cross, Blue Monarch Trails Community Resource Center, to name a few," said Derek Marchio, Emergency Management Coordinator for the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management.

Several organizations are meeting the needs of the people in one place at the community center.

"Cleaning up their homes and their properties, fixing fences, and also assisting with things like temporary housing, basically a full gamut of resources are available here in Burnett County," said Marchio.

Marchio said he had close to 60 people come in on Monday for help.

The MARC will open at the Burnet Community Center, at 401 E. Jackson Street, in Burnet. It will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday, July 18.

For anyone needing assistance, visit their website. Click on the "GET HELP" button on the homepage to fill out a form. Afterward, their team will follow up as soon as they can.

For more flood-related resources, click here.