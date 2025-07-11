Texas flooding: More Central Texas counties added to Trump's Major Disaster Declaration

The Brief Five Central Texas counties were added to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration People in Burnet, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties who have been unable to work due to damage from devastating flooding may be eligible for DUA benefits How to apply is included below



Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for several Central Texas counties.

Under President Donald J. Trump's Major Disaster Declaration, workers and self-employed people in Burnet, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties who have been unable to work due to damage from devastating flooding may be eligible for DUA benefits.

"Workers across the Hill Country continue to face hardship after the devastating flooding that hit communities last week," said Governor Abbott. "Texas stands with these communities as they work to heal and recover. With more counties eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, more hardworking Texans will have the resources and support they need to move forward."

How to apply

What you can do:

If you were affected by flooding and are in the five designated counties, you can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by September 4, 2025.

Applicants should also specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by Hill Country flooding.

DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available especially for victims of disasters, is available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits;

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household; or

Were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.

To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days of the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes a Social Security number, and documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred or were about to start work or self-employment and could not do so due to the disaster.

TWC must have documents that prove you were working, or scheduled to start working, at the time of the disaster. If you do not send proof of employment by the 21-day deadline, TWC will halt DUA payments, and you will be responsible for repaying any benefits you received.

Submit your proof of employment using TWC’s online UI Submission Portal for the fastest review. Select DUA Proof of Employment at Time of Disaster from the Type of Submission drop-down menu. If you cannot use the online portal, you can submit the proof by fax or mail.

Texas Workforce Commission

Attn: DUA Proof P.O. Box 149137

Austin, TX 78714-9137

Fax: (512) 322-2867