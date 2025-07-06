Texas flooding: Pres. Trump signs major disaster declaration for Kerr Co.

The Brief President Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas, where at least 59 people died in devastating flash flooding. The declaration activates FEMA and other federal resources to support emergency and recovery efforts. Search and rescue operations are ongoing for those still missing, including 11 Camp Mystic campers and one counselor.



President Donald Trump has signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas, where at least 59 people were killed in deadly flash flooding.

Pres. Trump signs disaster declaration

What they're saying:

President Trump posted on the social media platform Truth Social that he signed the declaration to "ensure that our brave first responders immediately have the resources they need."

The president said his administration is working with state and local leaders with the recovery efforts. 850 people have been rescued.

In addition to the deaths, several in the area are still missing, according to Kerr County officials. 11 campers and 1 counselor from Camp Mystic are among the missing.

"These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy," Pres. Trump wrote in his post.

What does a major disaster declaration do?

Dig deeper:

By signing a major disaster declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be activated to assist with the efforts in Texas.

The United States Coast Guard is also assisting with the search and rescue operations, flying helicopters and airplanes with thermal cameras in the Llano area.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Texas to discuss the efforts with Gov. Greg Abbott and other local leaders.

"We are currently deploying federal emergency management resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins," said Secretary Noem. "Pray for the victims, the families, and our first responders. God bless Texas."

Gov. Abbott posted on social media about the declaration.

"Thank you, [Donald Trump], for your dedication to Texas," he wrote.

How do I get disaster assistance?

What you can do:

Anyone who sustained losses in Kerr County are asked to first file a claim with insurance providers.

Then, they are asked to register for FEMA aid by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA app.