Officials in Kerr County, Texas, about 120 miles west of Austin, say the families of flooding victims are being targeted by phone scammers.

This comes as officials are struggling to get a firm number of people missing in the area because they are receiving "hundreds" of scam calls.

Scammers target victims, missing person hotlines

During an update on Monday morning, Kerrville city manager Dalton Rice said some victim's families have received several fake calls.

Several families posted their phone numbers on social media hoping for information about their missing family members.

"Victims' families are being reached out to saying that they have their kids, pay me money. It's heartbreaking, it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Rice.

The county's hotlines to report missing people have seen a growing number of scam calls.

Rice said the county is receiving calls 24 hours a day, and that officials have spent time and effort trying to track down the false claims.

"We're dealing with mental health issues, where people are calling saying they have visions. All of these things we're dealing with on a day-to-day basis and having to vet this information, and it becomes very taxing on our people," he said.

What they're saying:

Shortly after the news conference, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted on social media that anyone trying to take advantage of the tragedy is "morally bankrupt."

"Anyone engaging in these scams will face the full force of the law, and I will not rest until they are brought to justice," Paxton said.

Texas Flooding

The backstory:

Heavy rains caused floodwaters along the Guadalupe River to quickly rise on Friday, July 4.

As of Monday morning, Kerr County officials confirmed 75 deaths in Kerr County, including 48 adults and 27 children.

10 campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas are still missing.

Widespread damage is seen in and around Kerrville, Texas, on July 6, 2025, following a deadly flash flood that causes the Guadalupe River to rise 26 feet in less than an hour early Friday morning. Eighty people are confirmed dead, and 40 more remain Expand

Officials say they do not know how many people are missing, in part because so many people were visiting due to the holiday.

How you can help

Snap this QR code to jump to the donation page

What you can do:

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .