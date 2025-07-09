Texas flooding: Travis County provides resources for Sandy Creek community

The Brief Travis County is continuing to work with and support residents impacted by recent flooding The Sandy Creek community near Leander is feeling isolated after a major bridge was destroyed Travis County has provided resources for the community



Travis County officials and multiple other organizations are continuing to work with and support residents that were impacted by recent flooding.

In the Sandy Creek community, a bridge that was the only way in and out, was destroyed in floodwaters. Some members of the community said they are feeling isolated.

At this time, no cars are allowed on the bridge.

Related article

"We know this is an incredibly difficult and emotional time for so many in our community," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "Our top priority remains the people impacted by this disaster, especially those still missing and their loved ones. Search, rescue, and response efforts are actively ongoing, and we will not stop until every effort has been made to find those unaccounted for. At the same time, we’re working as quickly and safely as possible to restore access, provide support, and help our community begin to recover and heal. Travis County teams, alongside our state partners, are on the ground assessing needs, clearing debris and making sure residents are connected with the help they need."

Broken bridge near Sandy Creek

As of July 9, Travis County crews are working on a multiphase plan with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and TxDOT to address the bridge access:

Phase 1 – Temporary low water crossing or pontoon bridge, still being assessed.

Phase 2 – Temporary bridge repairs to repair damaged abutments. Once completed, the county will open to "light" traffic, less than 5,000 lbs.

Phase 3 – Permanent repairs to the bridge

Trash disposal for Sandy Creek community

A large dumpster has been provided for residents of the Sandy Creek community. They are located on the north side of the bridge, which is open to foot traffic only.

The dumpster is for the disposal of daily household trash only. Do not put any storm debris or yard waste in the dumpster, that will be collected at a later time.

Household trash could also be brought to the FM1431 Citizens Collection Center, located at 2625 Woodall Dr. in Leander. The county is waiving drop-off fees for the time being. If you are able, you can drop off the trash from Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Flood resource recovery center

A center will be open starting Thursday, July 10, at Danielson Middle School, at 1061 Collaborative Way in Leander. The center will open from noon to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the following days. It will also be open over the weekend.

The center will provide a wide range of services, including showers, meals, food boxes, cleaning supplies, health screenings, and connection to crisis cleanup and case management.

Transportation to and from the resource center will be available at Round Mountain Baptist Church.

If you would like to volunteer, do not come to the resource center. Fill out the Austin Disaster Relief Network’s volunteer interest form, and ADRN will reach out with opportunities.

Residents affected by flooding are encouraged to contact the following organizations for help:

American Red Cross: Call 800-733-2767 for assistance with basic needs, including food, shelter, and supplies.

Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN): Call 512-806-0800 or dial 2-1-1 to request help with debris cleanup.

Disaster transportation assistance

CapMetro and Leander ISD will provide transportation from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to assist the Sandy Creek community. The shuttle will run at least every 45 minutes.

The shuttle will travel from Round Mountain Baptist Church to the Leander Park & Ride, H-E-B on Hero Way, and the Donelson Middle School resource site.

Sandy Creek residents may also receive a CapMetro pass, granting access to all CapMetro services.