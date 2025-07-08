Texas flooding: Video shows woman rescued from rushing water near San Angelo

The Brief A woman was dramatically rescued from rushing floodwaters in Central Texas on the Fourth of July, captured on video. The widespread Central Texas flooding has caused 109 confirmed deaths and left 161 people still missing, with most casualties in Kerr County. Numerous organizations and verified fundraisers are seeking donations to support flood relief efforts for victims and responders.



A bystander captured the moment a woman was rescued by a group of responders from rushing floodwaters in Central Texas on the Fourth of July.

The woman is seen on video barely able to keep her head above water before she's safely pulled to shore.

Woman rescued from Texas flood

The Video:

The footage, which was shot near San Angelo, shows a woman trapped in a rushing stream of water as people wearing flotation devices try to rescue her with ropes.

One of the rescuers can be heard in the video, shouting "I'm about to lose her!"

The woman who recorded the video, Rhonda Podschelne, said the rescue was conducted by volunteers from fire departments, DPS officials, local residents and farmers.

Of the dozens killed in the devastating flooding, only one death has been confirmed in Tom Green County, where San Angelo is located.

109 dead in Central Texas flooding

The backstory:

As of Tuesday, the official death toll for the Fourth of July flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country is 109, with 161 people still missing across the state.

Most of the deaths happened in Kerr County, where at least 87 people have died, including 30 children, many of whom were attending Camp Mystic near the Guadalupe River. At least five campers and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

Officials say crews have rescued more than 850 people since Friday.

Featured article

How to help flood victims

What you can do:

Since the search and rescue efforts began in Kerr County and surrounding areas, people across the nation have been looking for ways to support responders and survivors. Here are a few ways you can help.

The main Kerr County relief fund was launched by local nonprofit Community Foundation to help support local response, relief and recovery efforts. Many businesses and organizations who have pledged donations for flood relief are donating directly to this fund. All donations will go right to the organizations helping with the emergency.

Those looking to donate can click here.

Featured article

The website GoFundMe is also looking to help those in need of assistance. The site has several verified fundraisers from people in need of assistance.

You can see the list here.

To see the full running list of nonprofits and other organizations working towards flood relief, you can visit the FOX story at this link.