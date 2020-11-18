Texas food bank comes to the aid of tens of thousands ahead of Thanksgiving

The North Texas Food Bank gave out 600,000 pounds of food -- including 7,000 turkeys -- on Saturday to 25,000 people, according to reports.

“I see blessings come to us because we are all struggling, and I appreciate North Texas helping us out,” said Samantha Woods, a Dallas resident. “It really is amazing, and I thank God that I was able to get in the line this morning.”

The event helped out many local residents in dire need.

“I haven’t been working since December, can’t find a job. They cut off our unemployment. It’s a big deal. It’s a real big deal,” Dallas resident Cynthia Culter said.

The epidemic has created a situation of much pain -- almost 3.8 million people have filed for unemployment relief since the spring.

Texas surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday, as COVID-19 continues to surge in the United States.

That is the second-highest death count overall in the U.S., trailing only New York, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. It’s the 22nd-highest per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Texas also became America’s first state to record more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases last week. It also recently surpassed California, the most populous state, in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 3,430.4, an increase of 53.6%.

Texas now ranks 31st in the country for new cases per capita, with 428.3 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. One in every 417 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.

