Wilco Animal Shelter takes in 11 dogs from storm-damaged North Texas rescue

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The Brief Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is seeking emergency fosters for dogs currently at the Georgetown facility to make room for incoming animals. The shelter is taking in 11 dogs from Tall Tails Rescue, a North Texas organization whose facilities were devastated by a tornado and severe hail Saturday night. No pre-approval is required to help, and the shelter (1855 SE Inner Loop) is open until 6 p.m. Sunday for immediate foster placements.



The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is seeking emergency foster homes after stepping in to assist a North Texas rescue organization devastated by a tornado and severe hail Saturday night.

Emergency Fosters Needed

What we know:

The shelter announced Sunday that it has committed to taking in 11 dogs from Tall Tails Rescue and Transport. The Fort Worth-area partner organization is currently working to recover after its facilities were hit during the wave of severe weather that swept across the region.

To make space for the incoming animals, Williamson County officials are calling on the local community to provide temporary foster care for dogs currently at the Georgetown facility.

What they're saying:

"We know our community shows up in times of need," the shelter said in a statement. "Please consider fostering a dog today so these 11 dogs can have a safe place to stay as this organization tries to pick up the pieces."

What you can do:

The shelter, located at 1855 SE Inner Loop, is open until 6 p.m. Sunday for those interested in fostering. Officials said no pre-approval is required for those willing to help.