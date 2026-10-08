Texas Free College Application Week Oct. 12–18: How to apply without fees

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The Brief Texas residents can apply to any public college or university in the state without an application fee during Free College Application Week from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18. All applications must be submitted online through the ApplyTexas portal by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18 to qualify for the fee waiver. The fee waiver is part of a state effort to lower higher education costs, which also includes a tuition freeze at public institutions through 2026-27.



Texas residents will be able to apply to undergraduate programs at any public college or university in the state without paying an application fee during Free College Application Week, which runs Oct. 12–18.

Free College Application Week

What we know:

Applicants must submit their applications through ApplyTexas by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18 to qualify for the waiver.

More than 260,000 applications were submitted during last year’s Free College Application Week, according to the state.

Free College Application Week was created through state law and requires public colleges and universities to waive admission application fees for eligible Texas residents who apply through ApplyTexas.

The waiver is part of Texas’ broader efforts to reduce the cost of attending college. Public colleges and universities have been directed to freeze undergraduate tuition rates through the 2026-27 academic year. The program applies to Texas residents applying to undergraduate programs at public two-year and four-year institutions.

Dig deeper:

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is also developing a statewide framework for three-year bachelor’s degree programs in high-demand fields. State officials say those programs could reduce the cost of earning a degree by 25% and save students between $15,000 and $35,000, though the framework is still being developed.

Tools, resources for Texas college applicants

What you can do:

Students can use My Texas Future to compare colleges, tuition, locations and degree programs.

The state’s Direct Admissions program also allows prospective students to explore schools and programs based on their academic records and career interests.

More information is available at ApplyTexas and My Texas Future.