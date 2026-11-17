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The Brief Suspect stabbed a security guard at 500 North Lamar on Nov. 5 Security guard suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his face APD is asking anyone with photos/video or relevant evidence to share it with them



Austin police are looking for a man who assaulted a security guard at a North Lamar shopping center earlier this month.

What they're saying:

On Nov. 5 at about 4:30 p.m., Austin police officers responded to a shoot/stab urgent call at 500 North Lamar Boulevard, a shopping center across from Whole Foods.

The call text stated that a security guard had been stabbed. When they arrived, they found the security guard with non-life-threatening injuries to his face.

The suspect had left the scene, going west on 5th Street.

APD says a nearby surveillance camera captured images of the suspect, who is described as a white male, about 40 years old, with a medium build and between 5'7" and 5'9". He has short brown hair and facial stubble, as well as tattoos covering both arms to the elbows.

What you can do:

APD is encouraging anyone with photos, videos, or other relevant evidence to share them. You can submit materials by clicking here.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is encouraged to contact the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.