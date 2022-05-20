Texas DPS increases reward for fugitive wanted for making terroristic threats

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has increased the reward for fugitive Hardy Carroll Lloyd.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Lloyd's arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Lloyd is wanted for making terroristic threats.

The 44-year-old posted a series of threatening comments online, promising to carry a firearm onto the Texas State Capitol grounds this weekend and challenge any law enforcement officer who tries to take enforcement actions against him. Lloyd is a convicted felon and cannot legally carry a firearm.

Lloyd is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is a known white supremacist, says DPS. He is 5'11" and weighs about 250 pounds.

Wanted fugitive: Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, of Pittsburgh, Pa.

DPS warns citizens to not attempt to apprehend Lloyd as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a particular crime.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip online

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.