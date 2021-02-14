Texas grocery stores have been almost wiped clean due to icy temps

Grocery stores and winter supply stores have been almost wiped clean as people try to prepare for these icy temperatures.

Officials are advising people to stay home, but the CDC says to cover your face, hands, and feet if you have to step out in this cold.

The CDC says the nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin, and fingers are most affected by frostbite and need to be covered by warm, dry clothing. To avoid hypothermia or frostbite, wear a scarf, knit mask, hat, gloves, boots, and a water-resistant coat.

At Academy Sports and Outdoors, winter items are low in stock.

"We’re really hit pretty hard with this weather event. It's been mostly people looking for gloves, waterproof gloves, heavy jackets, skis, type stuff on hand warmers, and things like that heavyweight merchandise," said Michael Sanchez, Soft Lines Manager of Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Sanchez says he’s seen an increase in customers at his store on Brodie Lane. Many of those customers, running straight to those cold-weather items.

"I know there's been a lot of people coming in looking for stuff to prepare for this. There's been a lot of community people coming out trying to buy stuff for the homeless out there, and people are really trying to come in as best I can to prepare for this weather event because it looks like it's going to be a pretty serious event," said Sanchez.

Academy isn’t the only store facing a shortage of items.

At Fresh Plus Grocery, people have been wiping their shelves clean.

"Over the past few days, going by our sales, it's probably been twice as many people through here from open to close in the last couple days. People are stocking up on paper towels, toilet paper, Kleenex, I've seen a lot of good soup, chicken stock, onions, garlic, things like that," said Bobby Corbell, Fresh Plus Grocery Front End Manager.

Corbell says milk is also a hot commodity. "Just this morning alone, the first three or four customers through the door bought four half gallons of milk," he said.

Both Academy and Fresh plus will be adjusting their hours to keep their staff and customers safe. HEB has also temporarily reduced its store hours across texas due to the weather.

Corbell says he doesn't think this grocery store will run out of food, but people need to be aware of other things. "I don't really foresee a shortage, necessarily. I think it's going to be harder to get to the grocery store for folks. I think, you know, possibly the streets will be the issue," he said.