Texas has highest number of officer deaths in US, says report

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has released its annual mid-year report of law enforcement officer deaths. The report collects data from January 1 to June 30.

According to the report, Texas accounts for almost as many officer deaths as the next two highest states combined. Of the 155 officer deaths listed in the report, 25 were Texas law enforcement officers. Georgia and California saw the next highest number of deaths with 13 each.

Nationally, officer deaths are up for the year, and according to the report if current trends continue 2021 could be the deadliest year for law enforcement on record. 2020 saw 141 deaths in this same time frame and by the end of the year, there had been 295 officer deaths, the 2nd deadliest year on record.

The deadliest year for law enforcement was 1930, which saw 312 deaths according to the report.

While down 7% from the same period in 2020, COVID-19 is still the leading cause of death among law enforcement. According to the report, there have been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in 2021. Texas, along with Georgia, have the most reported COVID-19 related deaths with over 7 each.

In addition to the 71 COVID-19 related deaths, there have been 28 firearm deaths, 38 traffic-related deaths, and 18 in an "other" category according to the report. Traffic deaths are in particular up 58% from 2020 with 19 officers having been struck by vehicles, this number matches the total for all of 2020.

