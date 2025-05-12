ERCOT projects May peak demand record with heatwave expected to bake Texas

The Brief Temperatures are expected to climb above 100 degrees for much of the state this week. ERCOT projects demand on the Texas power grid will break a May record. The power grid operator is also projected to have plenty of supply.



With record-breaking heat expected across the state this week, the demand on the Texas power grid is expected to break May records.

ERCOT demand projections

(Source: ERCOT)

By the numbers:

ERCOT is forecasting peak demand of more than 84 gigawatts around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The highest demand ever in the month of May is 77 gigawatts.

The all-time demand record is 85.5 gigawatts.

While demand is high, there is expected to be plenty of supply.

Grid conditions get tightest around 9 p.m. each day, when solar energy drops.

You can take a live look at grid conditions here.

Has ERCOT issued a Weather Watch?

ERCOT has not issued a Weather Watch at this time.

A Weather Watch is a notification of higher than usual demand, leaving reserves lower than normal.

Under a Weather Watch, grid conditions are still expected to be normal.

Texas Weather Forecast

Timeline:

A ridge of high pressure is expected to move into Texas this week, pushing temperatures to record-highs in some areas.

For many locations west of Interstate 35 and south of Interstate 20, temperatures will likely exceed 100 degrees, between Tuesday and Thursday.

Austin and San Antonio could see their hottest May temperatures ever.

Austin's average first 100-degree day is typically around July 11. We expect temperatures to climb to 102 on Tuesday.

In San Antonio, temperatures could reach 108 on Wednesday.

Hundreds of daily records could fall across the region between Tuesday and Thursday.