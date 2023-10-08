Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 7 rankings

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!

Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured matchups between Round Rock vs Manor, Belton vs Rouse, Cedar Park vs College Station and Crockett vs Navarro.

View the highlights and scores for Week 7 here.

FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 7

CLASS 6A

  1. Vandegrift (6-0, defeated McNeil 42-3)
  2. Westlake (6-0, defeated Anderson 67-14)
  3. Lake Travis (5-1, defeated Del Valle 45-0)
  4. Weiss (7-0, defeated Copperas Cove 49-7)
  5. Dripping Springs (5-1, defeated Akins 48-0)

CLASS 5A

  1. Rouse (5-1, defeated Belton 32-20)
  2. Georgetown (5-2, defeated Leander 52-21)
  3. Liberty Hill (4-3, defeated SA Veterans Memorial 28-21)
  4. Cedar Park (3-3, lost to College Station 56-28)
  5. Bastrop (5-2, defeated Cedar Creek 34-7)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (6-0, defeated Jarrell 49-13)
  2. Lampasas (5-1, defeated Burnet 35-14)
  3. Burnet (3-3, lost to Lampasas 35-14)
  4. Lago Vista (3-3, lost to Geronimo Navarro 27-13)
  5. Taylor (3-3, lost to SA Davenport 59-42)

CLASS 3A

  1. Llano (4-3, lost UC Randolph 24-7)
  2. Blanco (5-2, defeated Marion 48-7)
  3. Rockdale (2-4, defeated Troy 29-21)
  4. Lexington (4-2, defeated Florence 48-7)
  5. Luling (2-5, lost to Ingram Moore 29-7)

CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS

  1. Mason (6-0, idle)
  2. Thrall (5-2, lost to Holland 41-21)
  3. Flatonia (5-2, defeated Hearne 21-19)
  4. Granger (5-1, defeated Iola 23-14)
  5. Johnson City (6-1, defeated Ingram Moore 61-14)