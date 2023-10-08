Texas high school football: Central Texas week 7 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured matchups between Round Rock vs Manor, Belton vs Rouse, Cedar Park vs College Station and Crockett vs Navarro.
View the highlights and scores for Week 7 here.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 7
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (6-0, defeated McNeil 42-3)
- Westlake (6-0, defeated Anderson 67-14)
- Lake Travis (5-1, defeated Del Valle 45-0)
- Weiss (7-0, defeated Copperas Cove 49-7)
- Dripping Springs (5-1, defeated Akins 48-0)
CLASS 5A
- Rouse (5-1, defeated Belton 32-20)
- Georgetown (5-2, defeated Leander 52-21)
- Liberty Hill (4-3, defeated SA Veterans Memorial 28-21)
- Cedar Park (3-3, lost to College Station 56-28)
- Bastrop (5-2, defeated Cedar Creek 34-7)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (6-0, defeated Jarrell 49-13)
- Lampasas (5-1, defeated Burnet 35-14)
- Burnet (3-3, lost to Lampasas 35-14)
- Lago Vista (3-3, lost to Geronimo Navarro 27-13)
- Taylor (3-3, lost to SA Davenport 59-42)
CLASS 3A
- Llano (4-3, lost UC Randolph 24-7)
- Blanco (5-2, defeated Marion 48-7)
- Rockdale (2-4, defeated Troy 29-21)
- Lexington (4-2, defeated Florence 48-7)
- Luling (2-5, lost to Ingram Moore 29-7)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (6-0, idle)
- Thrall (5-2, lost to Holland 41-21)
- Flatonia (5-2, defeated Hearne 21-19)
- Granger (5-1, defeated Iola 23-14)
- Johnson City (6-1, defeated Ingram Moore 61-14)