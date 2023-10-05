Texas high school football: Central Texas week 7 highlights, scores
TEXAS - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2023-24 season.
WEEK 7 HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, October 5
Vista Ridge shakes off early deficit to beat Westwood 26-21!
Westlake rolls to 67-14 win over Anderson after early test!
WEEK 7 SCORES
Thursday, October 5
Vista Ridge 26
Westwood 21
Westlake 67
Anderson 14
Georgetown 45
Leander 21
Smithson Valley 42
Lehman 7
Waco University 26
Pflugerville 30
Eastside Memorial 0
Travis 56