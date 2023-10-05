Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 7 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

TEXAS - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 7 of the 2023-24 season.

WEEK 7 HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, October 5

Vista Ridge shakes off early deficit to beat Westwood 26-21!

Week 7: Westwood vs Vista Ridge

For week 7 of Central Texas high school football, Vista Ridge takes the win against Westwood 26-21.

Westlake rolls to 67-14 win over Anderson after early test!

Week 7: Anderson vs Westlake

For week 7 of Central Texas high school football, Anderson hosted the state power team Westlake

WEEK 7 SCORES

Thursday, October 5

Vista Ridge         26
Westwood           21

Westlake              67   
Anderson             14

Georgetown        45
Leander              21

Smithson Valley    42
Lehman                  7

Waco University    26
Pflugerville            30

Eastside Memorial    0
Travis                       56