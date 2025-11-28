Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights

The Brief Playoffs are here for Texas high school football Check out the scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025-26 playoffs



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025–26 playoffs.

Vandegrift took the win 24-7 against San Marcos.

Lake Travis took the win 41-7 against Laredo United.

Dripping Springs took the win 45-14 against Medina Valley.

Llano took the win 31-7 against Goliad.

Friday, Nov. 28

Laredo United 7

Lake Travis 41

Castroville Medina Valley 14

Dripping Springs 45

Vandegrift 24

San Marcos 7

Wimberley 26

Sinton 35

Goliad 7

Llano 31

Lexington 21

East Bernard 45

Blanco 3

Tidehaven 31

Mason 41

Kenedy 37

Granger 14

Junction 42

Saturday, Nov. 29

Weiss

Barbers Hill

Bastrop

Richmond Randle