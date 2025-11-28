Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 28, 2025 10:01pm CST
High School Sports
    • Playoffs are here for Texas high school football
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025-26 playoffs

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025–26 playoffs.

Playoffs Week 3 highlights

2025 Playoffs Week 3: San Marcos vs Vandegrift

In week three of high school football playoffs, Vandegrift took on San Marcos!

Vandegrift took the win 24-7 against San Marcos.

2025 Playoffs Week 3: Laredo United vs Lake Travis

In week three of high school football playoffs, Lake Travis took on Laredo United on Friday night!

Lake Travis took the win 41-7 against Laredo United.

2025 Playoffs Week 3: Dripping Springs vs Medina Valley

In week three of high school football playoffs, Dripping Springs took on Medina Valley on Friday night!

Dripping Springs took the win 45-14 against Medina Valley.

2025 Playoffs Week 3: Goliad vs Llano

In week three of high school football playoffs, Llano took on Goliad on Friday night!

Llano took the win 31-7 against Goliad.

Playoffs Week 3 scores

Friday, Nov. 28

Laredo United       7
Lake Travis            41

Castroville Medina Valley        14
Dripping Springs                     45

Vandegrift            24
San Marcos          7

Wimberley            26
Sinton                   35

Goliad                   7
Llano                     31

Lexington              21
East Bernard          45

Blanco                   3
Tidehaven             31

Mason                  41
Kenedy                 37

Granger                14
Junction                42

Saturday, Nov. 29

Weiss
Barbers Hill

Bastrop
Richmond Randle

