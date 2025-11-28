Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025–26 playoffs.
Playoffs Week 3 highlights
Vandegrift took the win 24-7 against San Marcos.
Lake Travis took the win 41-7 against Laredo United.
Dripping Springs took the win 45-14 against Medina Valley.
Llano took the win 31-7 against Goliad.
Playoffs Week 3 scores
Friday, Nov. 28
Laredo United 7
Lake Travis 41
Castroville Medina Valley 14
Dripping Springs 45
Vandegrift 24
San Marcos 7
Wimberley 26
Sinton 35
Goliad 7
Llano 31
Lexington 21
East Bernard 45
Blanco 3
Tidehaven 31
Mason 41
Kenedy 37
Granger 14
Junction 42
Saturday, Nov. 29
Weiss
Barbers Hill
Bastrop
Richmond Randle
The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX 7 Austin sports team