Texas hits record 14.4M jobs in May, outpacing national growth

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The Brief Texas added 17,800 nonfarm jobs in May to reach a new record high of 14.4 million total jobs. The state's annual job growth rate hit 0.7% over the past year, more than doubling the national average. The statewide unemployment rate held steady at 4.3% as the civilian labor force grew to nearly 15.9 million.



The state of Texas added 17,800 jobs in May, pushing total nonfarm employment to a record 14.4 million jobs as the state continued to outpace the nation in annual job growth.

This was announced by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and data was gathered and released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Texas job market reaches record high in May

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Job seekers wait in line to enter the San Francisco Hire Event job fair on November 9, 2011 in San Francisco, California. The national unemployment rate dipped this past month to 9 percent in October after employers a Expand

What we know:

State officials state that Texas added 98,000 jobs over the past year, representing a 0.7% annual growth rate, compared with the national rate of 0.3%.

Texas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3% in May.

The report states that Texas' civilian labor force grew by 6,800 people during the month to nearly 15.9 million workers and increased by 43,500 people compared with a year ago. Texans working, including self-employed workers, totaled more than 15.2 million.

Big picture view:

Among Texas metropolitan areas, Midland recorded the state's lowest unemployment rate at 3.1% in May. Abilene and San Angelo followed at 3.4%.

Abbott also highlighted recent workforce development investments, including more than $7 million in Texas Talent Connection grants awarded this week to 27 job-training and workforce programs across the state.

State leaders react to latest employment data

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 9: Gov. Greg Abbott announces his re-election campaign for Texas governor in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Gov. Greg Abbott touted the latest employment report as evidence of Texas' economic strength.

"Texas sets new records and powers America's economy once again," Abbott said in a statement. "We have a new all-time high of over 14.4 million nonfarm jobs and outpaced the nation's growth rate for the year."

Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Joe Esparza said the state's continued job growth reflects strong employer demand and workforce opportunities.

"The addition of more than 17,000 positions in May highlights the industriousness of Texas employers and expanding opportunities for Texas' highly skilled workforce," Esparza said.

What's next:

The governor additionally noted Texas recently received its 13th Gold Shovel Award for attracting major business investment projects expected to create new jobs.

Employment estimates released by the Texas Workforce Commission are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and are subject to revision.