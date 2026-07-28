Man struck in the head with sledgehammer; suspect in custody

The Brief Man airlifted after struck in the head by a sledgehammer in Burleson County Man suffered serious injuries; no word on his current condition Somerville man arrested, booked for incident



A man was airlifted after he was struck in the head by a sledgehammer on Monday in Burleson County.

What we know:

The Burleson County Pct 4 Constable's Office posted a video to Facebook of the helicopter taking the man from the scene in Somerville, which is about 40 miles northeast of Giddings.

The man suffered serious injuries.

The constable's office was there assisting Somerville Police with a call on Avenue C involving an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The constable's office did not share what led to the incident or any more specifics on the victim's condition.

The suspect was only described as a male resident of Somerville and was booked into the Burleson County Jail.

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to the constable's office for more information.