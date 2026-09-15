Texas horse tests positive for New World screwworm

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The Brief Officials have confirmed the first case of New World screwworm in a horse. The infestation was detected in a working ranch horse in Presidio County. According to the USDA, there are two active cases of NWS in Texas.



The first confirmed case of New World screwworm in a horse has been detected in Presidio County, Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Presido County horse infected with New World screwworm

What we know:

The U.S. Equestrian Federation said the parasite was detected in the hind leg of a working ranch horse in Presidio County on Sept. 9. It's the first reported case of NWS in a horse in the United States.

U.S. Equestrian is urging horse owners to check their horses every day for wounds, swelling, drainage, foul odors and maggots.

How many active NWS infestations are in Texas?

By the numbers:

Currently, the USDA shows two active screwworm infections in Texas.

In addition to the Presidio County horse, the USDA's dashboard shows a confirmed case in a dog in Crockett County. The case was confirmed on Aug. 31.

In total, 49 cases have been reported in Texas.

What is New World screwworm?

Dig deeper:

The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, posing a significant threat to livestock, wildlife and, in rare cases, humans.

An adult fly. The New World screwworm fly looks similar to other flies. It can be identified through its large orange eyes, yellow face, metallic blue body, and three stripes along its back. Photo by USDA. Expand