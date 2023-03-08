Texas Rep. files bill to help the homeless get back into homes

State Representative John Bucy filed a bill that would help homeless people get back into homes.

House Bill 3766 creates a waiver in the Texas property code that prevents landlords and property managers from charging a rental application fee to homeless applicants.

While the bill prevents landlords and their agents from charging a fee, the homeless applicant must meet certain requirements. They have to provide acceptable proof of being homeless, as described by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Most states define homelessness as "an individual or family lacking a regular nighttime residence."