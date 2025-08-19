Texas House Democrats "rips the slip" in solidarity with state Rep. Nicole Collier

The Brief Texas Dems are ‘ripping the slip’ to show solidarity with state Rep Nicole Collier Collier has been in the Texas House chambers since Monday after refusing to sign a "permission slip" and agree to being shadowed by a DPS trooper Wednesday is expected to see a vote on the controversial redistricting map



Texas House Democrats are "ripping the slip" to show solidarity with state Rep. Nicole Collier ahead of Wednesday's vote on the controversial Texas congressional redistricting maps.

Eight Democrats publicly ripped up the "permission slips" they signed in order to leave the House Chamber following their two-week walkout over the maps.

They will then join state Rep. Collier on the House floor overnight ahead of the vote Wednesday.

Texas Rep. Nicole Collier refuses to leave House chambers

The backstory:

Texas Democrats came back to Austin after they broke quorum two weeks ago in protest of the state's redistricting plan.

After Texas Democrats returned, House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced that the quorum-breaking legislators were not allowed to leave the chambers until they signed a document promising to be present when the House reconvenes on Wednesday morning.

"Members who have not been present until today for whom arrest warrants were issued will be granted written permission to leave only after agreeing to be released into the custody of a designated DPS officer appointment," said Burrows.

The piece of paper resembles a tardy note or permission slip one receives in school. Additionally, each Democrat was assigned a Texas DPS Trooper to shadow them.

Collier refused to sign the document, instead opting to stay in the House chambers overnight.

"I refuse to sign," said State Rep. Collier. "I will not agree to be in DPS custody. I'm not a criminal. I am exercising my right to resist and oppose the decisions of our government. So this is my form of protest."

Filing in Travis County district court

Dig deeper:

Attorneys on behalf of Collier have filed an application for a writ of habeus corpus in the 459th District Court regarding her "illegal confinement."

The filing states that Collier "is under restraint by virtue of the Speaker of the House’s order placing her into the custody of law enforcement prior to the Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Session".

The filing also alleges that Collier was told by state Rep. Charlie Geren (R-Fort Worth), chairman of the Committee on House Administration, "If you leave the Capitol you are subject to arrest."

The filing's argument is that since Collier is currently present, the legislature and the Texas House Sergeant-at-Arms have no legal authority to detain her or other members who are physically present or when a quorum is not needed to conduct business.

The filing asks the court to order Collier's immediate release and prohibit the Sergeant-at-Arms from restraining her "in any respect" unless she is physically absent from a current legislative session.

What's next:

The Texas House is adjourned until 10 a.m. August 20.

Its calendar has House Bill 4, which is the redistricting map, as the only item on the calendar for Wednesday, August 20.

A protest is planned for tonight (August 19) at 7 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol in response to "the shocking confinement of Rep. Nicole Collier," says MOVE Texas.

Protesters will be gathering "to demand the release of Rep. Collier and other representatives without conditions and the withdrawal of all DPS from the situation entirely."