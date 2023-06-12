Texas House forms Committee on Educational Opportunity and Enrichment

article

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (R) announced in a proclamation that a House Select Committee on Educational Opportunity and Enrichment would be formed.

"This committee will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in Texas," Phelan said in a press release. "[This will ensure] that our students have equal access to quality education while simultaneously supporting our dedicated educators and institutions."

The committee will be tasked with issues that affect K-12 students in Texas, specifically with those surrounding educational opportunities, quality and access. It will also make recommendations for supporting educators and educational institutions, and it aims to address modernizing assessments and accountability measures for K-12 schools.

The committee will be made up of the following 15 members of the Texas House of Representatives:

Brad Buckley (R), Chair

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D), Vice Chair

Trent Ashby (R)

Keith Bell (R)

Harold Dutton (D)

James Frank (R)

Cody Harris (R)

Cole Hefner (R)

Gina Hinojosa (D)

Ken King (R)

Oscar Longoria (D)

Will Metcalf (R)

Matt Shaheen (R)

James Talarico (D)

Gary VanDeaver (R)

An initial report regarding options to provide additional K-12 educational opportunities will be submitted by Aug. 11, 2023, and the committee will expire upon the start of the 89th legislature in January 2025.