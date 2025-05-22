Texas House gives initial approval on bill to ban all THC products

The Brief Texas House gives initial approval to Senate Bill 3 that would ban all THC products in the state Those in possession of hemp products could also face fines and jail times If the bill passes, it will head to the governor’s desk



Lawmakers in the Texas House have given the initial approval to a bill that will push the state closer to banning all THC products.

The controversial Senate Bill 3 would not only ban the sale of some hemp products, but those in possession could face fines and jail time.

The backstory:

Lawmakers in the Texas House gave initial approval to the anti-hemp bill backed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

"This is poisonous THC, no regulations whatsoever. No one knows what’s in it and it is more powerful as you will hear a little bit later in this video than what you can buy from a drug dealer on the street," Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

SB 3 will ban all cannabinoids in consumable hemp products except CBD and CBG. The Senate passed the bill in March.

Related article

Small business owners speak out

The other side:

"SB 3 is a real, real problem for our business. It's basically going to ban 90% of what we sell, if not more. We employ around 20 employees," says Green Herbal Care Owner, Oz Millman.

Oz Millman is the owner of Green Herbal Care, and one of the many small businesses calling for the governor to reject SB 3.

"We have rents in six locations, leases for five years, and we're going to lose 90% percent of our income," says Millman.

Veterans and small businesses in Austin argue the legislation will interfere with treating the physical and mental health of those who use the products.

"We consider hemp-derived consumables with THC one of several alternatives to opioids and antidepressants that we want veterans, and frankly everybody, to have with their care," says Texas VFW National and State Legislative Chairman Mitch Fuller.

"Some of our customers are looking for some relief, some are using it for recreational use," says Millman.

The bill would make it a crime for those in possession of hemp products with THC, punishable by jail time and or a fine, depending on the amount.

"That's overreach, and we got fentanyl, you know, we got all these illegal drugs that are on the street, and you’re concentrating on hemp, really that's kind of the frustration," says Fuller.

Related article

"You definitely push people to go to the black market and commit felonies that are not really felonies. Prohibition was never a solution," says Millman.

Millman says he is working on a plan in case the bill is signed into law.

"We're also thinking about leaving the state. To a different state. For example, in Florida, the governor vetoed a similar bill because he cared about the people and the will of the people. We don't want to leave Texas. Texas is our home. Don't push us to this direction," says Millman.

What's next:

If the bill passes the Texas House, it will head to the governor’s desk.