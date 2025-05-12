Texas House passes two bills concerning gender, sex; time running out on other bills

The Brief More than 400 House bills still on the calendar State House chamber debated bills concerning gender identity House passed SB 1257, HB 229, and HB 4 on Monday



State lawmakers returned to work Monday with more than 400 House bills on the calendar and a deadline.

Despite that long list, the state House chamber got bogged down in debates over gender identity.

Both debates consumed the morning and early afternoon hours.

House Bill 229

What we know:

House Bill 229, filed by state Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R-Lakeway), would amend the Texas Government Code to define terms like boy and girl, male and female, based on biological sex.

The bill also requires governmental entities that collect vital statistical information to identify each individual as either male or female.

HB 229, which Troxclair called the "Women's Bill of Rights", passed the House by a vote of 87 to 56, with one person voting present and six representatives absent.

"A bill that we shouldn't have to pass in 2025," said Troxclair.

What they're saying:

"By defining what a woman is today, we are protecting their basic rights to privacy, safety, and fairness," said Troxclair.

House Democrats, like state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas), argued the bill will not protect but will discriminate.

"Amongst the legislature, it is clear there is no way this body is qualified to define gender into state law," said Gonzalez.

Senate Bill 1257

What we know:

Senate Bill 1257, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), mandates insurance companies to cover any adverse medical side effects caused by a sex change procedure and also pay for those who want to detransition.

SB 1257 passed on Monday by 87 to 58 with one present vote and four absent.

House Bill 4

What we know:

A major education reform bill, HB 4, did get on the floor Monday afternoon.

The legislation would replace the STAAR tests by requiring less standardized testing, making them shorter and with more of a focus on the earlier grade levels.

The bill passed with only one no vote.

What else is on the table?

What's next:

Long debates and limited voting typically happen in the final days of a regular session.

It’s the beginning of the end for a lot of bills and questions remain about two of the biggest: bail reform and education funding. Either could trigger legislative overtime, a familiar crisis for lawmakers like state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D-San Antonio).

"I think none of us want to be around with each other here. I think we all want to go home on June 2nd," said Martinez Fischer

House members are waiting for the Senate to move on HB 2, the education funding plan. The legislation reportedly was to move in tandem with school choice, which Gov. Greg Abbott has already signed.

"I do not feel bamboozled, but the devil is always in the details. It's one of these trust but verify moments, and it's my understanding that we will break through on an education finance piece. The House worked pretty hard on it, spent $8 billion, and who knows, it could be even more at the end of the day, but we will have to see what the Senate does," said Martinez Fischer.

This memo from House Democrat Caucus chairman Gene Wu (D-Houston) noted the Senate has had HB 2 for nearly a month. Wu suggested Democrats should take a similar pace with the remaining Republican priority bills.

The deadline for second reading votes is Thursday and Wu has called on Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to restore balance as Democrats consider what level of cooperation they will offer on the House floor.