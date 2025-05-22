Texas House gives initial approval to allow prayer in schools

The Brief The Texas House has given preliminary approval to allow time for prayer in schools. The bill would require school districts to vote on carving out time for prayer and the reading of religious texts. The bill is part of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's priority bills.



The Texas House gave its approval to a bill that would allow school districts to set aside time to allow students and staff to pray or read religious texts during the school day.

The bill passed 91-51 on Thursday, May 22, after much debate over the separation of church and state. The bill faces one more vote in the House.

The bill passed the Senate 24-6 back in March.

It is one of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's priority bills for the session.

Supporters of the bill on the House floor said public schools were in a better place when prayer was allowed.

What they're saying:

"I would offer to you that our kids in our public schools need prayer, need bible reading now more than they ever have," Rep. Brent Money said.

Rep. David Spiller said the bill was about religious freedom.

"We have religious freedom in Texas, and today we have the opportunity to pass something that gives that to teachers, to school employees, to students, to parents," Spiller said. "Members, this is a matter of religious liberty and local control."

Spiller also said SB 11 will not infringe on religious beliefs.

"Participation is strictly voluntary, and requires a signed consent form from the parent or guardian of the student or from the employee," said Spiller.

Not all democrats opposed SB 11. Richard Raymond (D) Laredo argued the opportunity to take a break and pray will help students.

"This is not mandating that they have to pray. It's not going to make somebody pray. They're not going to get an extra five points for going to pray, that's not the way it's going to work," said Rep. Raymond.

The other side:

Critics say the bill violates the separation of church and state and will not create the peaceful harmony in school settings that some say it will.

"It's not the prayer in school that's the problem," Rep. Christian Manuel said. "It's that you are giving the government control over saying when someone can and can't pray."

"I don't think that bringing prayer or prayer time into our schools is going to have the outcome that this bill is hoping for," said Austin Democrat Vikki Goodwin.

Others argue the bill allows teachers to encourage students to pray and could incentivize it.

"I don't think this matter is about what you believe," Rep. James Talarico said. "When we allow teachers and principals, those in positions of power, to impose their religion on other people, especially children, we are undermining the freedom of religion that made this state and this country great."

"Under [Spiller's] bill, the state will no longer prohibit a Muslim teacher from encouraging their students to pray," asked Rep. Talarico.

Rep. Spiller disagreed, calling Talarico’s assessment a Red Herring. That prompted a quick response from Talarico.

"I'm not a fancy lawyer like you, I'm just a former teacher. But not prohibiting something and allowing something to most regular folks sounds like the same thing," said Talarico.

Prayer in schools

Senate Bill 11 became a legislative item following a recent U.S. Supreme Court case that struck down a long-standing legal precedent that restricted religious expression in public schools.

Senate Bill 11 would allow school districts and public charter schools to establish a time for prayer in schools.

The option to add a time of prayer would be considered and voted on by each district's school board.

The time would require a signed consent from for participation, which could include time for prayer and time to read religious texts.

Students and staff could opt out of participation. The time for prayer can not be during class time.