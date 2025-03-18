Texas Senate passes bill to allow prayer in schools

article

The Brief Senate Bill 11 would allow schools to set aside time for prayer in school. Students and staff would be required to sign a consent form to participate. The bill passed on a 23-7 vote



A Texas Senate bill that would give schools the ability to dedicate a block of time for prayer during the school day, sailed through the Senate Tuesday and now heads to the House.

What they're saying:

Senate Bill 11 would allow school districts and public charter schools to establish a time for prayer in schools.

The time would require a signed consent from for participation, which could include time for prayer and time to read religious texts.

"Religious freedom is a bedrock principle upon which America was founded, recognizing our rights come directly from God, not the government," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

Students and staff could opt out of participation. The time for prayer can not be during class time.

The bill passed on a 23-7 vote.

Big picture view:

The bill now heads to the House where a matching companion bill is already filed.

The move wasn't the only push for religion in public schools Tuesday.

A bill that would require the Ten Commandments to be displayed faces a final vote Wednesday.