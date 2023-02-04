Texas ice storm: Austin FC goalkeeper among those without power Saturday

article

Power outages in Central Texas from this week's ice storm are affecting everyone, even Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Stuver took to Twitter Saturday evening to report that he has been without power for just over three days, but that according to Austin Energy's outage map, the first report was received Saturday.

"No power for 76 hours but @austinenergy says the first report of our outage was 2 hours ago...so thats frustrating," Stuver tweeted. "Happy for all those being restored. Hoping all the ones still without are doing okay!"

According to Austin Energy's outage map, as of 7:42 p.m. Feb. 4, 54,692 customers are still without power, thanks to 1,634 active outages. Outages have been reported as north as SH 45 near Cedar Park, south as Creedmoor, west as the Hills and Lakeway and as east as Webberville.

Austin Energy said Saturday evening that additional contractors have arrived to help lineworkers from Austin Energy and neighboring utilities, including New Braunfels Utilities, CenterPoint Energy and Renegade to restore power. The utility is warning residents that restoring power to a single circuit could be a multi-day effort due to equipment possibly being in hard-to-reach areas like a greenbelt or buried under extremely heavy debris.