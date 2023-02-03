Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin

People were seen fighting over food in the dumpster at an H-E-B store in South Austin on William Cannon and I-35 yesterday.

Witnesses say employees were seen throwing out meat and other perishables after a power outage at the store.

Someone posted on social media claiming there was free food at the store.

Travis County Precinct 4 Constable George Morales says more than 250 people showed up to the H-E-B and fought over the thrown-out groceries.

Deputies and Austin police showed up to mitigate traffic due to the post.

Groceries taken from the dumpsters were posted to various "Free in Austin" pages on Facebook.

Morales says if you, or anyone you know, picked up these groceries, throw them out. They are not safe to eat.