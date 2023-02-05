Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD to reopen, 1 campus still without power Sunday

All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen.

Forest North Elementary School is currently without power and the district says it is working with Austin Energy to restore power as soon as possible.

"We hope that the campus will soon have power restored so campus operations may resume," says Round Rock ISD. "The Forest North Elementary School Community will receive more information and campus operation updates this afternoon.

All other campuses are fully operational and are ready to resume teaching and learning. The district noted the efforts of its technology, custodial, maintenance, food services and operations teams and everyone else who worked to prepare campuses to safely reopen. Teams are also expected to continue this week removing debris and fallen tree limbs caused by last week’s inclement weather.

Round Rock ISD says if students or staff are still unable to return due to issues from the ice storm, they should contact their campus or supervisor.