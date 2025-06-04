DOJ sues Texas over 2001 law allowing in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants

article

The Brief The DOJ is suing Texas over a decades-old law allowing in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants at state universities. U.S. AG Pam Bondi states the Texas law violates federal law and treats some U.S. residents as "second-class citizens." Texas officials, including Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, have not yet commented on the lawsuit, and no deadline for Texas to respond has been set.



The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the State of Texas over a 24-year-old law that allows undocumented immigrants to be charged in-state tuition at universities.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaking on behalf of the DOJ, believes the "Texas Dream Act" treats some U.S. residents like "second-class citizens."

DOJ Sues Texas

What we know:

The DOJ filed its complaint in the Northern District of Texas on Wednesday. The suit alleges that Texas is in violation of the "supremacy clause," due to providing undocumented immigrants who live in Texas with in-state tuition at state universities.

In a statement released by Bondi on Wednesday, the head of the DOJ says Texas law "blatantly conflicts" with federal law in this regard.

Two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, " Ending Taxpayer Subsidation of Open Borders (Feb. 19. 2025)" and "Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens (April 28, 2025)," are cited as Federal regulations that Texas violates with its decades-old provision.

What we don't know:

The DOJ’s lawsuit demands that Texas cease the actions it outlines as "unconstitutional," and award the U.S. costs and fees. It does not define the costs and fees.

The suit does not include a deadline for Texas to respond.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton have yet to release responses to the suit.

What they're saying:

In her Wednesday release, Bondi added the following statement:

"Under federal law, schools cannot provide benefits to illegal aliens that they do not provide to U.S. citizens," the attorney general said. "The Justice Department will relentlessly fight to vindicate federal law and ensure that U.S. citizens are not treated like second-class citizens anywhere in the country."

The Texas Dream Act

Dig deeper:

The Texas Dream Act, 2001’s House Bill 1403 , passed through House and Senate committees in the 77th Legislature unanimously.

The law allows any student living in Texas, regardless of citizenship status, to qualify as a resident for the purposes of receiving in-state tuition.

This Texas session, Senate Bill 1798 sought to negate the Texas Dream Act. The bill passed out of committee on May 14, but was marked as "not placed again on intent calendar" on May 26.

According to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal, Texas is one of 24 states and D.C. to provide in-state tuition to undocumented students.