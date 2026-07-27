Patrick expands Texas religious liberty agenda after chairing Trump panel

The Brief Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has expanded the agenda for the newly formed Senate Religious Liberty Committee. Patrick issued seven new interim charges for Texas Senate committees ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Three of the seven new charges were directed at the Religious Liberty Committee.



The agenda for the newly formed Religious Liberty Committee in the Senate has been expanded.

What's new:

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued seven new interim charges Monday. These charges define priorities for Senate committees ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

Of the seven new charges, three of them were directed at the Religious Liberty Committee. That brings the total number of charges for the committee to four.

Among them, the committee will study the state of religious liberty in Texas, find ways to educate Texans about their religious rights and monitor the implementation of laws that came out of the last legislative session: displaying of the Ten Commandments in public classrooms, periods of religious text reading or prayer in public schools and excused absences related to released time courses.

Monday’s additional charges bring the total number of Senate committee agenda items to 81.

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What they're saying:

"Come January, the Senate and I will advance the priorities of Texas’ conservative majority," Patrick said Monday.

The backstory:

The expansion of religious priorities for the Texas Senate follows Patrick’s chairing of a similar commission at the federal level established by President Donald Trump. That committee recently released its recommendations, saying religion in the U.S. is treated as a "problem or annoyance" rather than a protected right.

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Dig deeper:

Monday’s new charges also included a review by the Business and Commerce Committee of online ticket platforms to recommend ways to improve price transparency during the purchase process and protect people from deceptive practices.

The State Affairs Committee has been told to study online gaming platforms "that target minor children," and recommend ways to prevent minors from accessing violent and sexual content. They’ve also been asked to make divorce and child custody proceedings more efficient.

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What's next:

The 90th session of the Texas Legislature begins Jan. 12.