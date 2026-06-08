Texas investigates protein powder manufacturers following heavy metal reports

The Brief The Texas Attorney General’s Office launched an industry-wide probe into protein powder manufacturers following independent reports of elevated heavy metal levels. Testing revealed that plant-based powders averaged nine times more lead than whey and nearly half of all products tested exceeded safe limits for toxic metals, according to the Texas Attorney General's Office. State officials are investigating whether companies misled consumers but have not disclosed which specific brands are under review.



The Texas Attorney General's Office has launched an industry-wide investigation into protein powder manufacturers following reports that some products contain elevated levels of heavy metals.

Why is Texas investigating protein powders?

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What we know:

According to Texas officials, the investigation stems from findings by Consumer Reports and the Clean Label Project, two organizations that independently tested protein powders and ready-to-drink protein shakes sold in the United States.

The news release stated that Consumer Reports examined 23 products and found that plant-based protein powders contained lead levels that were, on average, nine times higher than dairy-based powders such as whey protein and twice as high as beef-based protein products. The office also referred to a report that three protein products exceeded its threshold of concern for cadmium and inorganic arsenic.

In a separate study, the Clean Label Project tested 160 protein powder products and found that 47% exceeded California Proposition 65 limits for toxic heavy metals in a single serving.

Health risks of heavy metal contamination

03 November 2019, Bavaria, Ebing: ILLUSTRATION - A man mixes protein powder into his shaker (posed scene) after training. (to dpa story: "More beautiful than Adonis - Men and the muscle craze") Photo: Nicolas Armer/dpa (Photo by Nicolas Armer/picture Expand

What they're saying:

Health experts have linked chronic lead exposure to a range of health problems. Those problems can include immune system suppression, reproductive issues, kidney damage and high blood pressure in adults.

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said there is no known safe level of lead exposure and children, pregnant women and older adults are considered especially vulnerable to the effects of heavy metal contamination.

"Protein is a vital macronutrient for human health, and Texans deserve clean protein powders without having to worry about whether the products contain heavy metals or other harmful chemicals," Paxton said in a statement. "Far too many corporations have snuck harmful ingredients in their products, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help Make America Healthy Again."

Paxton's office said the investigation will focus on whether protein powder manufacturers violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misrepresenting the safety or contents of their products or by failing to disclose known information about heavy metal contamination.

What's next:

The attorney general's office did not identify any specific companies under investigation.