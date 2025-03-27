Texas lawmakers discuss bills to clarify, toughen abortion laws

The Brief Texas lawmakers discussed three bills to address abortion laws in the state One bill noted that certain abortions are allowed in Texas to address serious emergencies None of the bills provide exemptions for rape and incest



Texas has one of the toughest abortion laws in the country. It’s essentially a total ban that abortion advocates claim puts lives at risk.

On Thursday, the Senate State Affairs committee took up three bills to address confusion about what's on the books.

None of the bills provide exemptions for rape and incest.

Senate Bill 31

The backstory:

"The intent of this bill is to remove any excuse from a doctor or a hospital treating a mom, for example, with an ectopic pregnancy," said State Senator Bryan Hughes (R) Mineola.

SB 31 known as the "Life of the Mother Act" codifies a recent Texas Supreme Court ruling. In upholding the law, the court noted that certain abortions are allowed in Texas to address serious emergencies.

Supporters of the bill described it as a compromise.

"The unification of the definition should give mothers in Texas the security that their health and life will be respected and protected. Pro-Life advocates can also be assured that this bill in no way allows for additional exceptions or expansions of legal abortion in Texas," said Jennifer Allman with the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops.

Senate Bill 33

The backstory:

The committee also considered legislation that toughens existing law.

SB 33 would prevent cities and counties in Texas from allocating public money to help women travel out of the state to get an abortion. The city of Austin has already earmarked $400,000 for what’s called a reproductive justice fund.

During the hearing, a similar effort in San Antonio was called a wasteful diversion of taxpayer money.

"22% of our streets are in poor or failing condition. We are more than 200 police officers short. We have so many things that we need to spend our taxpayers' money on that. I hear about every single day in the community meetings that I go to, and not once in any of those community meetings have I ever heard the residents of San Antonio telling me that they want their tax dollars to be spent sending women to other states to receive abortion-related services," said Marc Whyte, who is a member of the San Antonio city council.

Senate Bill 2880

The backstory:

The committee also considered a broad enforcement bill that could trigger out-of-state court fights.

SB 2880 targets providers of abortion-inducing medications that are prescribed and sent in the mail. The bill classifies paying for/ or reimbursing costs for an abortion as a felony.

The bill would authorize the attorney general to prosecute abortion crimes, and it would allow wrongful death and injury lawsuits six years after an abortion takes place.

The other side:

Several abortion advocates voiced opposition to all the bills, arguing that they are unconstitutional.

"I oppose this bill because I am scared. I am scared because myself and those that I love, live here already. Many of my loved ones have left as those who are hoping to start families are afraid to be pregnant in Texas, as they are not sure what kind of care they will receive. Should the worst situations happen," said UT Law student Karly Bruder.

Dig deeper:

The committee also took up several other issues.

Hearings were held on legislation to reign in the veto power and emergency powers of the governor.

They also discussed a bill that would address the sale of new types of synthetic drugs that are currently unregulated.